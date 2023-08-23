MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WFRV) – Ever wonder how long the world’s longest meat snack stick is? Well, wonder no more.

Wenzel’s Farm in central Wisconsin has just earned itself the Guinness World Records title for the longest meat snack stick, coming in at an over whopping 300 feet.

The award-winning, premium provider of high-quality, hand-crafted meat snacks achieved the record on August 19.

The single, and continuous, Wenzel’s Farm Snack Stick measured 314 feet long. The company celebrated by hosting a 75th-anniversary celebration that day with a Guinness World Records adjudicator on hand to confirm the record, alongside a crowd of family, friends, members of the Marshfield community, and valued vendor partners.

Those in attendance got a piece of the 314-foot Snack Stick following its record confirmation.

Photo Credit: Wenzel’s Farm

Photo Credit: Wenzel’s Farm

Photo Credit: Wenzel’s Farm

“Wenzel’s farm has been providing quality meat products for 75 years, and setting the Guinness World Record for the longest meat snack stick, was the perfect way to celebrate this amazing milestone,” stated Wenzel’s President Mark Vieth. “It has been an honor to be part of this community for the last 75 years, and we look forward to the next 75. As a company we want to thank everyone who joined us in this celebration, helping us be a part of making history, and eating a piece of history!”

Wenzel’s Farm partnered with Devro to create a casing that was long enough and strong enough to withstand this record-setting attempt.

Still operating on the family farmstead in which the brand originated, Wenzel’s Farm has been using family recipes that have been handed down for generations since it began producing quality Wisconsin meat products in 1949.