WisDOT announced new online guide for MV1 form

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) is making titling and registering a vehicle easier for residents across Wisconsin.

According to WisDOT, more than 9,600 customers a month use the MV1 form to title and register vehicles and oftentimes face delays due to errors when estimating fees.

Eliminating that error, WisDOT has now added a new online guide that walks customers through the detailed application and estimates fees for them.

This guide can be used to title a vehicle, get new license plates, or transfer license plates.

To access the new MV1 application form click here: https://mv1.wi.gov/.

