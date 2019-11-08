WisDOT announces area road construction, Nov. 11-15

NORTHEAST WIS. (WFRV) — WisDOT has announced area road construction taking place from November 11 to November 15.
Brown County
- WIS 172/Fox River Bridge Painting
- Crews are expected to finish removing the safe span panels and cables from under the bridge by the end of the week. They will continue to demobilize their equipment.
- Daytime outside lanes closures on WIS 172 will occur while they remove the brackets from the parapet walls on the bridge.
- The southbound lanes of WIS 57 (Riverside Drive) are open to traffic, but motorists should watch for construction traffic entering and leaving the site as the contractor demobilizes their equipment. Continuous shoulder closures on WIS 172 to delineate containment system brackets on the bridge parapets.
- Flagging operations and various night closures of the Fox River Recreational Trail and Ashwaubomay Recreational Trail under the bridge.
- Boaters are reminded to be mindful of construction barge traffic and containment systems hanging below the bridge girders.
Door County
- WIS 42 Resurfacing from Gibraltar Road in Gibraltar to Country Walk Drive in the village of Sister Bay
- Crews will complete miscellaneous sign installation and complete project clean up. Project completion expected on November 15.
- WIS 42 from Moravia Street on the north side of Ephraim to Country Walk Drive in Sister Bay will be open to traffic in each direction at all times but may be reduced to one lane in the immediate area of construction operations with appropriate flagging operations.
- WIS 42 from Gibraltar Road to Brookside Lane will be open to traffic in each direction throughout the work.
- WIS 42 will be restored to normal traffic patterns at the end of each workday and on the weekends.
- WIS 42 Resurfacing from Bluff Lane to Gibraltar Road in Fish Creek
- Crews will begin conduit installation along WIS 42 from Bluff Lane to Windmill Lane. Contractor to continue pouring concrete curb and gutter and sidewalk repairs along WIS 42 from Bluff Lane to Shore Road.
- Various segments of WIS 42 will be closed and detoured at various times during project construction. Lane closures with flagging operations will also occur, as will shoulder closures.
- October 21 to winter shutdown: Southbound WIS 42 CLOSED from Shore Road to County F. Closure is allowed through Nov. 22.
- Southbound WIS 42 traffic will be detoured using County F, County A and County E.
- WIS 42 from Bluff Lane to Shore Road will remain open with flagging operations during daytime operations
- Shore Road and Evergreen Road may be reduced to a single lane with daytime flagging operations.
Oconto County
- Peshtigo Brook Wetland Mitigation Site
- Work has been suspended for the winter.
- Pensaukee River Bridge Replacement in Krakow
- Crews will continue working on box culvert wing replacement and concrete surface repair.
- WIS 32 shoulder closures just north of Gohr Road and just south of Van Dornick Road.
Sheboygan County
- WIS 23 Expansion from the west Sheboygan/Fond du Lac County line to County P west of Plymouth
- Work on County A box culvert will continue as weather permits. The landscapers will continue to seed and place emat and install a silt fence. The crew will continue installing pipes and prepare for winter.
- Traffic will continue to utilize existing WIS 23.
Winnebago County
- WIS 441 Tri-County Expansion Project: US10/WIS 441 Mainline/Oneida Street Interchange in Appleton, Fox Crossing, and Menasha
- The contractor will install electrical and ITS facilities, pavement marking, restoration, salvaging topsoil, sign structures with signing at various locations throughout the project. Lane closures will be removed along with traffic control devices as sections of the roadway are completed.
- There will be various lane, ramp, and mainline closures at different times, throughout the duration of the project.
- WIS 441 Tri-County Expansion Project: Midway Road (County AP) InterchangeLocation
- Crews will continue to work on punchlist items.
- Various lane closures on the mainline.