WisDOT announces area road work, Oct. 7-11

Meet Runtie, a 2-year-old cat available for adoption at the Wisconsin Humane Society Green Bay Campus. She a sweet, affectionate girl who can’t get enough cuddles! After being found as a stray, she clearly prefers the indoor life. Like all cats at WHS, she is spayed, microchipped, and vaccinated plus you get to name your own adoption fee!Wisconsin Humane Society Green Bay Campus.

Runtie's bio can be found here https://www.wihumane.org/adopt/animal?id=42791495