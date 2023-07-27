GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – As part of the ongoing improvements project, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation announced that eastbound WIS 172 will be closed Thursday night into Friday morning.

In a release, WisDOT says the closure stems from Wednesday night’s planned closure being canceled and now rescheduled for Thursday night, July 27.

The closure will be between I-41 and the eastbound WIS 172 off-ramp to north/southbound I-41 and will allow crews to make final pavement markings.

The closure is expected to start at 6 p.m. Thursday night and last through Friday morning at 11 a.m.

Multiple ramps will also be closed in connection to the eastbound WIS 172 closure. The closed ramps will include the northbound I-41 off-ramp to eastbound 172 (8 p.m. to 5 a.m.), the westbound WIS 172 off-ramp to County GV (7 p.m. to 6 a.m.), and the westbound WIS 172 on-ramp from County GV (9 p.m. to 6 a.m.).

During the affected time frame, drivers can exit to southbound I-41 and use the I-41/Oneida Street on and off-ramps to do a U-turn and access northbound I-41 to rejoin eastbound WIS 172.

Those looking for more information regarding the WIS 172 Construction Project can refer to the project’s website.