WisDOT announces road construction across NE Wisconsin, Oct. 28-Nov. 1

NORTHEAST WIS. (WFRV) — WisDOT has announced area road construction taking place from October 28 to November 1.
Brown County
- WIS 172/Fox River Bridge Painting
- Crews will remove the containment tarps from spans 15, 16 and 17. The second crew will continue to remove the safe span panels from under the bridge working from west to east.
- Shoulder closures may occur along WIS 172 to delineate containment system brackets on the bridge parapets.
- Flagging operations and various night closures of the Fox River Recreational Trail and Ashwaubomay Recreational Trail under the bridge.
- Boaters are reminded to be mindful of construction barge traffic and containment systems hanging below the bridge girders.
Calumet County
- US 10 Resurfacing from WIS 114 to WIS 32/57
- Crews will place pavement marking along the project. Crews will complete the final landscaping and cleanup of the project.
- Traffic will be maintained with a lane closure by the use of a flagging operation during construction activities.
Door County
- WIS 42 Resurfacing from Gibraltar Road in Gibraltar to Country Walk Drive in the village of Sister Bay
- Crews will finish paving the upper layer along WIS 42 between Sister Bay and Ephraim. The contractor will begin paving the upper layer between Ephraim and Fish Creek. The contractor will begin shouldering and pavement marking along WIS 42 between Sister Bay and Ephraim.
- WIS 42 from Moravia Street on the north side of Ephraim to Country Walk Drive in Sister Bay will be open to traffic in each direction at all times but may be reduced to one lane in the immediate area of construction operations with appropriate flagging operations.
- WIS 42 from Gibraltar Road to Brookside Lane will be open to traffic in each direction throughout the work.
- WIS 42 will be restored to normal traffic patterns at the end of each workday and on the weekends.
- WIS 42 Resurfacing from Bluff Lane to Gibraltar Road in Fish Creek
- Crews will continue storm sewer installation along Shore Road and WIS 42 from Shore Road to County F. Crews will begin roadway grading along Shore Road and construction of the retaining walls along WIS 42 between Windmill Lane and County F. Work will begin on storm sewer, sidewalk, and curb and gutter repairs along WIS 42 from Bluff Lane to Shore Road.
- Various segments of WIS 42 will be closed and detoured at various times during project construction. Lane closures with flagging operations will also occur, as will shoulder closures.
- October 21 to winter shutdown: Southbound WIS 42 CLOSED from Shore Road to County F. Closure is allowed through Nov. 22.
- Southbound WIS 42 traffic will be detoured using County F, County A and County E.
- WIS 42 from Bluff Lane to Shore Road will remain open with flagging operations during daytime operations
- Shore Road and Evergreen Road may be reduced to a single lane with daytime flagging operations.
Manitowoc County
- Waldo Blvd (US 10) Reconstruction
- Crews will continue lighting and signal installation west of 8th Street. Sidewalk and driveway installation will continue. Restoration will continue as additional areas become available for sod and grass seed. Street signs will be installed. Pavement marking will be completed. Crews will continue work on punchlist items.
- Waldo Boulevard is CLOSED in portions of the work zone during construction. US 10 is detoured around the project as is WIS 42 traffic. Northbound and southbound traffic is maintained along Maritime Drive and Memorial Drive.
- Detour:
- Eastbound US 10 detour will follow I-41 to US 151.
- Westbound US 10 will follow US 151 west to I-43.
Oconto County
- Peshtigo Brook Wetland Mitigation Site
- Crews will continue excavation and grading of the site. Restoration and seeding will continue.
- Due to much of the work being completed in agricultural areas, there will be minimal impact to traffic.
- Pensaukee River Bridge Replacement in Krakow
- Crews will also start working on the box culvert wing replacement and the box culvert concrete surface repair. The contractor will place beam guard for the four bridge quadrants, landscape, and place pavement markings.
- WIS 32 will be CLOSED at the bridge, and traffic will be detoured. Access to properties will be maintained. Southbound WIS 32 shoulder closures just north of Gohr Road and just south of Van Dornick Road.
- Detour:
- Northbound WIS 32: Detour follows WIS 32 to WIS 29 to WIS 117 to WIS 22 to WIS 32.
- Southbound WIS 32: Detour follows WIS 32 to WIS 22 to WIS 117 to WIS 29 to WIS 32.
Sheboygan County
- WIS 23 Expansion from the west Sheboygan/Fond du Lac County line to County P west of Plymouth
- The work on the box culvert near County A will be ongoing. Crews will be restoring between Ridge Road and County S.Work will continue at the West end of the project near Chickadee Road. Work will continue on Inez Court. The contractor will begin to prepare the project for the winter.
- WIS 23 will remain open to traffic. The north leg of Ridge Road will be closed.
Winnebago County
- WIS 441 Tri-County Expansion Project: US10/WIS 441 Mainline/Oneida Street Interchange in Appleton, Fox Crossing, and Menasha
- The contractor will continue to install electrical & Intelligent Transportation Systems (ITS) facilities, fencing, base aggregates, pavement marking, signing, restoration, guardrail, mow strip, and barrier wall at various locations throughout the project. Work at the retaining wall along the southeast ramp at Midway Road continues. The temporary barrier wall will be removed from the project as sections of the median are completed.
- There will be various lane, ramp, and mainline closures at different times, throughout the duration of the project.
- WIS 441 Tri-County Expansion Project: Midway Road (County AP) InterchangeLocation
- The colored splitter island is scheduled to be poured. Crews will continue to work on punchlist items.
- There will be a lane closure on Midway Road eastbound. Eastbound US 10 off-ramp to Midway Road closed.