WisDOT announces road work for Nov. 4-8

NORTHEAST WIS. (WFRV) — WisDOT has announced area road construction taking place from November 4 to November 8.
Brown County
- WIS 172/Fox River Bridge Painting
- Crews will continue to remove the safe span panels from under the bridge working from west to east.
- Shoulder closures may occur along WIS 172 to delineate containment system brackets on the bridge parapets.
- Flagging operations and various night closures of the Fox River Recreational Trail and Ashwaubomay Recreational Trail under the bridge.
- Boaters are reminded to be mindful of construction barge traffic and containment systems hanging below the bridge girders.
Door County
- WIS 42 Resurfacing from Gibraltar Road in Gibraltar to Country Walk Drive in the village of Sister Bay
- Crews will begin shouldering and pavement marking along WIS 42 between Sister Bay and Ephraim. Contractor to complete the mow strip along the guardrail just south of Sister Bay.
- WIS 42 from Moravia Street on the north side of Ephraim to Country Walk Drive in Sister Bay will be open to traffic in each direction at all times but may be reduced to one lane in the immediate area of construction operations with appropriate flagging operations.
- WIS 42 from Gibraltar Road to Brookside Lane will be open to traffic in each direction throughout the work.
- WIS 42 will be restored to normal traffic patterns at the end of each workday and on the weekends.
- WIS 42 Resurfacing from Bluff Lane to Gibraltar Road in Fish Creek
- Crews will continue storm sewer installation along WIS 42 from Windmill Lane to County F. Contractor to pour concrete curb and gutter along Shore Road. Contractor to begin pouring concrete curb and gutter and sidewalk repairs along WIS 42 from Bluff Lane to Shore Road. Contractor to continue construction of retaining walls along WIS 42 between Windmill Lane and County F.
- Various segments of WIS 42 will be closed and detoured at various times during project construction. Lane closures with flagging operations will also occur, as will shoulder closures.
- October 21 to winter shutdown: Southbound WIS 42 CLOSED from Shore Road to County F. Closure is allowed through Nov. 22.
- Southbound WIS 42 traffic will be detoured using County F, County A and County E.
- WIS 42 from Bluff Lane to Shore Road will remain open with flagging operations during daytime operations
- Shore Road and Evergreen Road may be reduced to a single lane with daytime flagging operations.
Manitowoc County
- Waldo Blvd (US 10) Reconstruction
- Crews will continue to work on the punchlist items. Final restoration, seeding, and sod will be completed. Signals installation at 8th Street and 11th Street intersections, along with lighting west of 8th Street, will be completed.
- Waldo Boulevard is CLOSED in portions of the work zone during construction. US 10 is detoured around the project as is WIS 42 traffic. Northbound and southbound traffic is maintained along Maritime Drive and Memorial Drive.
- Detour:
- Eastbound US 10 detour will follow I-41 to US 151.
- Westbound US 10 will follow US 151 west to I-43.
Oconto County
- Peshtigo Brook Wetland Mitigation Site
- Crews will restore remaining areas as conditions allow. Work suspended.
- Due to much of the work being completed in agricultural areas, there will be minimal impact to traffic.
- Pensaukee River Bridge Replacement in Krakow
- Crews will continue working on the box culvert wing replacement and start concrete surface repair.
- WIS 32 will be CLOSED at the bridge, and traffic will be detoured. Access to properties will be maintained. Southbound WIS 32 shoulder closures just north of Gohr Road and just south of Van Dornick Road.
- Detour:
- Northbound WIS 32: Detour follows WIS 32 to WIS 29 to WIS 117 to WIS 22 to WIS 32.
- Southbound WIS 32: Detour follows WIS 32 to WIS 22 to WIS 117 to WIS 29 to WIS 32.
Sheboygan County
- WIS 23 Expansion from the west Sheboygan/Fond du Lac County line to County P west of Plymouth
- There will be project staff onsite to monitor the condition of the completed work. County A box culvert work continues as weather permits. The landscapers will continue to seed and place emat and install a silt fence. The crew will continue installing pipes and prepare for winter.
- WIS 23 will remain open to traffic. The north leg of Ridge Road will be closed.
Winnebago County
- WIS 441 Tri-County Expansion Project: US10/WIS 441 Mainline/Oneida Street Interchange in Appleton, Fox Crossing, and Menasha
- The contractor will install electrical & ITS facilities, fencing, base aggregates, shouldering, pavement marking, signing, restoration, sign structures with signing and barrier wall at various locations throughout the project. The temporary barrier wall will be removed from the project as sections of the median are completed.
- There will be various lane, ramp, and mainline closures at different times, throughout the duration of the project.
- WIS 441 Tri-County Expansion Project: Midway Road (County AP) InterchangeLocation
- Crews will continue to work on punchlist items.
- Lane closure on Midway Road eastbound. Eastbound US 10 off-ramp to Midway Road is scheduled to reopen on Monday, Nov. 4.