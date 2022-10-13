MENASHA, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) announced ramp closures that are related to the US 10 Pavement Project in Winnebago County.

The closures will impact traffic beginning on Friday and will continue next week.

Friday, October 14

Southbound US 45 off-ramps to both eastbound and westbound US 10 will be closed, but not at the same time. 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Eastbound US 10 detour: WIS 96 to WIS 76 to US 10 to US 45 Westbound US 10: No signed detour



Monday, October 17

Closures at the County CB and WIS 76 ramps will not happen at the same time CLOSED: Westbound US 10 off-ramp to County CB 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Detour: US 10 west to WIS 76 to US 10 east to County CB CLOSED: Westbound US 10 on-ramp from County CB 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Detour: County CB to County II to WIS 76 to US 10 CLOSED: Westbound US 10 off-ramp to WIS 76 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Detour: County CB to County II to WIS 76 CLOSED: Westbound US 10 on-ramp from WIS 76 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Detour: WIS 76 to County II to US 45 to US 10



Tuesday, October 18

CLOSED: Westbound US 10 off-ramp to southbound US 45 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Detour: WIS 76 to County II to US 45

CLOSED: Northbound US 45 off-ramp to eastbound US 10 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. No posted detour



Wednesday, October 19