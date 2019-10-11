WisDOT: Area road construction, Oct. 14-18

NORTHEAST WIS. (WFRV) — WisDOT has announced area road construction taking place from October 14 – 18.
Brown County
- WIS 172/Fox River Bridge Painting
- Crews will remove the containment tarps from span 15 and install them in span 17. They will blast clean and paint the steel girders in spans 16 and 17. The second crew will remove the containment in span 18 over the median and middle lanes of Riverside Drive and construct them over the right lane of southbound Riverside. The contractor will continue to remove the safe span panels from under the bridge.
- One of the two northbound lanes of Riverside Drive will have a continuous lane closure lasting about 4 weeks. One of the two southbound lanes of Riverside Drive will have continuous lane closures for about 3 weeks.
- Motorists should anticipate off-peak lane closures on WIS 172 and Riverside Drive. Shoulder closures may occur along WIS 172 to delineate containment system brackets on the bridge parapets.
- Flagging operations and various night closures of the Fox River Recreational Trail and Ashwaubomay Recreational Trail under the bridge.
- Boaters are reminded to be mindful of construction barge traffic and containment systems hanging below the bridge girders.
Calumet County
- US 10 Resurfacing from WIS 114 to WIS 32/57
- Crews will place base course for the shoulders. Crew will begin milling the centerline and edge line rumble strips.
- Traffic will be maintained with a lane closure by the use of a flagging operation during construction activities.
Door County
- WIS 42 Resurfacing from County X to the intersection with WIS 42/57 divided highway
- Completion of various punchlist items is expected.
- WIS 42 will remain open to traffic and work will be completed with single-lane closures and flagging operations.
- Minor delays may occur during work.
- WIS 42 Resurfacing from Gibraltar Road in Gibraltar to Country Walk Drive in the village of Sister Bay
- Crews will finish paving the lower layer along WIS 42 between Ephraim and Fish Creek. Contractors will not be working on Monday and Friday.
- WIS 42 from Moravia Street on the north side of Ephraim to Country Walk Drive in Sister Bay will be open to traffic in each direction at all times but may be reduced to one lane in the immediate area of construction operations with appropriate flagging operations.
- WIS 42 from Gibraltar Road to Brookside Lane will be open to traffic in each direction throughout the work.
- WIS 42 will be restored to normal traffic patterns at the end of each workday and on the weekends.
- WIS 42 Resurfacing from Bluff Lane to Gibraltar Road in Fish Creek
- Starting Tuesday, WIS 42, Shore Road, and Evergreen Road will have bi-direction traffic over the weekend. WIS 42 will have shoulder closures from Windmill Lane to County F. Shore Road and Evergreen Road will have bi-directional traffic and may be reduced to a single lane closure with daytime flagging operations.
Kewaunee County
- WIS 42 Culvert Repair between 8th Road and 9th Road in Pierce
- Crews will set up traffic control for closure and detour. Excavation and replacement will take place.
- WIS 42 CLOSED Monday through Friday between 8th and 9th Road. Access to properties will be maintained. Shoulder and lane closures will be in place for work remaining following the full closure.
- Detour:
- WIS 42 traffic will be detoured via County D and WIS 54 in Kewaunee County.
Manitowoc County
- Waldo Blvd (US 10) Reconstruction
- Concrete pavement will continue at several intersections west of 8th Street on Waldo Boulevard. Crews will continue lighting and signal installation west of 8th Street. Sidewalk and driveway installation will continue. Restoration will be completed as additional areas become available for sod and grass seed.
- Waldo Boulevard is CLOSED in portions of the work zone during construction. US 10 is detoured around the project as is WIS 42 traffic.
- Detour:
- Eastbound US 10 detour will follow I-41 to US 151.
- Westbound US 10 will follow US 151 west to I-43.
- US 151 Resurfacing from Jackson Street in Valders to I-43 in Manitowoc
- Crews will work on punchlist items.
- US 151 will have intermittent single-lane CLOSURES between Silver Street to I-43. Various flagging operations will be used to complete work along US 151 from Valders to I-43.
- Motorists should expect short delays and backups during flagging operations.
Oconto County
- Peshtigo Brook Wetland Mitigation Site
- Crews will continue excavation and grading of the site. Restoration and seeding will continue.
- Due to much of the work being completed in agricultural areas, there will be minimal impact to traffic.
- Pensaukee River Bridge Replacement in Krakow
- Crews will start pulverizing the existing asphalt, start excavating down to subgrade, and place base aggregate for the roadway approaches. The contractor will also start working on the box culvert wing replacement and the box culvert concrete surface repair.
- WIS 32 will be CLOSED at the bridge, and traffic will be detoured. Access to properties will be maintained. Southbound WIS 32 shoulder closures just north of Gohr Road and just south of Van Dornick Road.
- Detour:
- Northbound WIS 32: Detour follows WIS 32 to WIS 29 to WIS 117 to WIS 22 to WIS 32.
- Southbound WIS 32: Detour follows WIS 32 to WIS 22 to WIS 117 to WIS 29 to WIS 32.
Sheboygan County
- WIS 23 Expansion from the west Sheboygan/Fond du Lac County line to County P west of Plymouth
- The work on the box culvert near County A will be ongoing. Grading will continue between Spring Valley and Scenic View, and between County S and Twinkle Lane. The contractor will be restoring between Ridge Road and County S. Work will continue at the west end of the project near Chickadee Road. The placement of pipes will continue. Work will continue at Inez Court. The contractor will continue building the Fond du Lac County Mitigation site and continue stripping southern Theel Mitigation waste site.
- WIS 23 will remain open to traffic. The north leg of Ridge Road closed Oct. 1.
- County FF/I-43 bridge rehabilitation north of Sheboygan
- Crews will complete the project and open road.
Winnebago County
- WIS 441 Tri-County Expansion Project: US10/WIS 441 Mainline/Oneida Street Interchange in Appleton, Fox Crossing, and Menasha
- Crews will install electrical and ITS facilities, common excavation, base aggregates, restoration, signing, salvaging topsoil, barrier wall and shouldering at various locations throughout the project. Work at the retaining wall along the southeast ramp at Midway Road will continue. Temporary barrier wall will be removed from the project as sections of the median are completed.
- There will be various lane, ramp, and mainline closures at different times, throughout the duration of the project.
- WIS 441 Tri-County Expansion Project at the Midway Road (County AP) Interchange
- The colored splitter island is scheduled to be poured. Backfilling of curb and gutter along with topsoil is expected to be completed.
- Right lane closure of Midway Road eastbound will remain closed until mid-October. Eastbound US 10 off-ramp to Midway Road is closed until mid-October.