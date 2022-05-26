OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – A bridge in Oshkosh is closed after bridge engineers reportedly found an issue during a routine inspection.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT), the Oregon/Jackson Street bridge is closed to vehicle traffic. The closure is so officials can investigate worn gear teeth components.

These gears are critical to raising and lowering the bridge. The bridge is in the ‘lowered’ position and closed to marine traffic.

Bridge engineers are reportedly creating plans to raise one leaf of the bridge to the upright position and secure the lift span. This would allow marine traffic to pass.

The issue was found when bridge engineers did a routine inspection on Wednesday. The bridge will be closed until a more thorough assessment can be done.

The repair scope, schedule and cost are not determined. Local 5 will update this story as more details are released.