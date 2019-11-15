WisDOT construction announced for area, Nov. 18-22

NORTHEAST WIS. (WFRV) — WisDOT has announced area road construction taking place from November 18 – 22.
Brown County
- WIS 172/Fox River Bridge Painting
- Crews should finish removing the safe span panels and cables from under the bridge and demobilizing their equipment. They will start on removing the causeway from the river.
- Motorists on WIS 57 (Riverside Drive) should watch for construction traffic entering and leaving the site as the contractor demobilizes their equipment.
- Flagging operations and various night closures of the Fox River Recreational Trail and Ashwaubomay Recreational Trail under the bridge.
- Boaters are reminded to be mindful of construction barge traffic and containment systems hanging below the bridge girders.
Door County
- WIS 42 Resurfacing from Bluff Lane to Gibraltar Road in Fish Creek
- Crews will begin conduit installation along WIS 42 from Bluff Lane to Windmill Lane. The contractor will continue sidewalk repairs along WIS 42 from Bluff Lane to Shore Road and pour the concrete coping cap on retaining walls just north of Windmill Lane along WIS 42. Contractor to begin cleanup of the storm sewer trenches and begin asphalt paving the storm sewer trenches. The contractor to take down the southbound WIS 42 detour and remove all traffic control devices from the project on Friday, Nov. 22.
- Various segments of WIS 42 will be closed and detoured at various times during project construction. Lane closures with flagging operations will also occur, as will shoulder closures.
- October 21 to winter shutdown: Southbound WIS 42 CLOSED from Shore Road to County F. Closure is allowed through Nov. 22.
- Southbound WIS 42 traffic will be detoured using County F, County A and County E.
- WIS 42 from Bluff Lane to Shore Road will remain open with flagging operations during daytime operations
- Shore Road and Evergreen Road may be reduced to a single lane with daytime flagging operations.
- WIS 42 will be opened back to normal traffic flow after Friday, Nov. 22. WIS 42 will be open to bidirectional traffic but may be reduced to a single lane closure with daytime flagging operations. WIS 42 will be restored to tow travel lanes at the end of the day’s work operations.
Oconto County
- Pensaukee River Bridge Replacement in Krakow
- Crews will backfill and landscape around the box culvert wing replacement. The contractor will finish working on the box culvert concrete surface repair.
- Shoulder closures on WIS 32 near Gohr Road and Van Dornick Road.
Sheboygan County
- WIS 23 Expansion from the west Sheboygan/Fond du Lac County line to County P west of Plymouth
- County A box culvert work continues as weather permits. The crew continues working on landscaping, installing pipes, top soiling ditches, and preparing the project for winter.
- Traffic will continue to utilize existing WIS 23.