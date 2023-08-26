ARLINGTON, Wis. (WFRV) – A dealer in central Wisconsin had its license revoked after the Wisconsin Department of Transportation determined that it violated state law.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, the wholesale dealer license for Robinson Motors LLC was revoked by the state of Wisconsin. The reason was that the dealership failed to properly follow administrative requirements.

Robinson Motors LLC is reportedly located in Arlington, Wisconsin. Arlington is in Columbia County.

According to officials, it was determined that Robinson Motors violated state law after they did the following:

Sold motor vehicles directly to consumers

Rolled back odometers on vehicles

Falsified title documents when selling vehicles to customers

The release says that due to the nature of the violations, the department acted immediately to revoke the license effective June 29. The decision was later upheld by a WisDOT hearing on July 27.

Dealers are reportedly given 30 days to appeal a revocation, but Robinson Motors did not appeal. The decision is reportedly final.

No additional information was provided.