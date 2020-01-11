WisDOT determines speed limit on WIS 15 in Outagamie County won’t be reduced

OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) The speed limit on a stretch of WIS 15 in Outagamie County – between Greenville and Hortonville – will not be reduced. Kris Schuller reports that decision was announced by WisDOT after conducting a traffic study.

On WIS 15, between Hortonville and Greenville, traffic crashes like this have been a cause for concern. But the Wisconsin Department of Transportation says the 55 mile per hour speed limit here had little to do with those events.

“Most of what we saw in the crashes were the result of drivers not safely reacting to quickly changing conditions on the highway,” said Brian Brock from WisDOT.

After a 17-year-old Hortonville high school senior died in a crash in October a call went out to lower the speed limit to 45 miles per hour. Local officials asked for a traffic study and Friday WisDOT released the findings.

“We determined that the current 55 mile per hour speed limit is appropriate and we’re not going to be making a change,” Brock said.

The study shows most drivers travel the highway at 58.9 miles per hour. If the speed limit was lowered to 45 only 10 percent of drivers would comply and lowering it would only create more issues.

“You come on a car that’s going slower or some people get frustrated because they can’t pass and they try to pass and that leads to other issues,” Brock said.

Since July the Wisconsin State Patrol has increased its presence making 677 traffic stops, all in an effort to get drivers follow the rules.

“If we can get as close as possible to ideal conditions, that is going to be the safest driving environment we can make,” said Sgt. Andrew Jacobs.

While WisDOT won’t be lowering the speed limit they will be making some changes, with the WIS 15 expansion project breaking ground next year.

“This is going to be a much improved, safer facility when we’re done with construction,” said WisDOT Project Supervisor Tom Buchholz.

“Certainly with the crash history, there is a need for the major project,” Brock added.

Those extra patrols will continue through May 2021. And soon four speed display signs will be installed to remind motorists to drive the speed limit.