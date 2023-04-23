STURGEON BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) has announced the closure of multiple bridges in Sturgeon Bay for annual spring maintenance.

The closures will take place on different days and will affect the Maple/Oregon Bridge, the Bayview Bridge, and the Michigan Street Bridge.

Bridge closures include:

Maple/Oregon Bridge Tuesday, April 25 – 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Bayview Bridge Wednesday, April 26 – 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Michigan Street Bridge Monday, May 1 through Friday, May 5 Daily full closures from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.



Officials say that traffic will use a signed detour and that all bridges will be open to marine traffic with the exception of the Michigan Street Bridge.