WisDOT offers residents free Wisconsin voter ID

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – As the Wisconsin 2020 Partisan Primary creeps up on August 11, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) is offering residents a chance to obtain a free Wisconsin voter ID.

According to the Wisconsin Elections Commission, some acceptable forms of ID residents can show at polls include,

Wisconsin DOT-issued driver license

Wisconsin DOT-issued identification card

Military ID card issued by a U.S. uniformed service

U.S. passport

Identification card issued by a federally recognized Indian tribe in Wisconsin

However, WisDOT says residents who may not have one of those forms of identification and would like to obtain a voter ID should visit a DMV Customer Service Center with the necessary information/requirements listed on the WisDOT website.

Officials say the process is free of charge and can be used to quickly obtain a receipt valid to take to the polls for voting while the remaining documents or verifications are obtained.

Anyone with questions related to obtaining an ID to vote should call DMV’s toll-free Voter ID hotline at (844) 588-1069.

