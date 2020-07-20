WisDOT offers residents free Wisconsin voter ID

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – As the Wisconsin 2020 Partisan Primary creeps up on August 11, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) is offering residents a chance to obtain a free Wisconsin voter ID.

According to the Wisconsin Elections Commission, some acceptable forms of ID residents can show at polls include,

  • Wisconsin DOT-issued driver license
  • Wisconsin DOT-issued identification card
  • Military ID card issued by a U.S. uniformed service
  • U.S. passport
  • Identification card issued by a federally recognized Indian tribe in Wisconsin

However, WisDOT says residents who may not have one of those forms of identification and would like to obtain a voter ID should visit a DMV Customer Service Center with the necessary information/requirements listed on the WisDOT website.

Officials say the process is free of charge and can be used to quickly obtain a receipt valid to take to the polls for voting while the remaining documents or verifications are obtained.

Anyone with questions related to obtaining an ID to vote should call DMV’s toll-free Voter ID hotline at (844) 588-1069.

OTHER STORIES FROM WFRV LOCAL 5

Local Weather | Local News | Local Sports
Digital Exclusives | Critic at Large/Local Theater
Positively Wisconsin|Midwest Farm Weekly
Download the free WFRV apps here

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Booyah blows out Rockford, 12-0

Grand Chute Little League boys, girls find love of competition

Local 5 News at 10:00 p.m.

St. Norbert's Midwest Conference cancels nonconference competition for fall sports

Woodchucks rough up Green Bay in game two

Fond du Lac's Allen commits to Wisconsin