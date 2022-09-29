GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) and other local officials gathered in Brown County on Wednesday to celebrate the completion of a brand new interchange in Hobart and Howard.

The project which constructed an interchange at WIS 29 & County VV began in May 2021, and is now open and will be completely finished by October 15.

Photo Credit: Wisconsin Department of Transportation

WisDOT Secretary Craig Thompson was joined by dignitaries from the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA), Brown County, the Villages of Hobart and Howard, and the Oneida Nation for a ceremonial ribbon cutting on September 28.

The undertaking, which is described as ‘one of the most innovative and complex construction projects in Brown County,’ also created new local road connections in the villages of Howard and Hobart and the Oneida Nation.

“From increased safety as an interchange to better access for area businesses, these transportation investments will provide a brighter future to benefit all users,” said Thompson. “We are excited to see this important project finish on time and on budget.”

Project Improvements

Construction of a diamond interchange at WIS 29 and County VV

Realignment of Milltown Road

Connection from County VV to North Overland Road

Removal of the existing Restricted Crossing U-Turn intersection at County VV

Removal of access to WIS 29 from County U

Installation of broadband to support Intelligent Transportation Systems (allows connections for public schools, public emergency notification systems, as well as local businesses and residents)

Local road construction

Project Benefits

Addressed roadway and safety issues resulting from travel speeds and at-grade access points

Improved multimodal accessibility

Improved freight movement to area businesses

Enhanced access will allow for more effective local land use/transportation/economic development planning efforts

To view an overview of the project, click here.