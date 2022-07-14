OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – A bridge in Oshkosh that is currently under repair, is going to take even longer to finish than initially thought.

According to WisDOT, the repair estimate for the Oregon/Jackson Street Bridge has been extended to 13 weeks. The extension of the original 9-week estimation is due to the discovery of additional damage inside a failed gearbox.

Repairs are now expected to be finished by the end of September.

A routine inspection on May 25 found that there were damaged gear teeth causing the bridge to close for repair. Currently, the bridge is closed to vehicle and pedestrian traffic.

Drivers can use the Main Street Bridge, US 45, or the Wisconsin Street Bridge, WIS 44, in the meantime.

Local 5 will update this story as more details are released.