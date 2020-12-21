WisDOT releases new tool for Midwest drivers, calculates cost of driving car in state

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) is offering Midwest drivers a new tool that can calculate the estimated annual cost of driving that car in their state.

The tool is called, Midwest Driver Fee Calculator, and lets users calculate the taxes and fees they pay to drive several popular models of personal motor vehicles.

Residents can also compare that cost to the same vehicle in four other Midwestern states.

WisDOT says users are asked to select the vehicle type, make, model, and year of the car, and to indicate how many miles a year they drive. The tool is said to include dozens of popular vehicles, with WisDOT soon adding additional models.

The tool will then generate a chart with the estimated annual cost of driving that car in Wisconsin, Illinois, Iowa, Michigan, and Minnesota. 

All calculations are estimates based on all known state excise, sales, and environmental taxes and fees levied on motor fuel, plus vehicle registration renewal fees as of May 1, 2020.

For more information on the Midwest Driver Fee Calculator, click here.

