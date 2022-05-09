WISCONSIN, Wis. (WFRV) – As the state starts to feel warmer weather, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) is reminding drivers that these high temperatures create the perfect conditions for the pavement to buckle.

According to WisDOT, motorists are asked to use caution, especially while driving in the southern part of the state.

What is needed to cause buckling?

WisDOT officials explain that pavement can buckle when the weather quickly goes from cool to very hot – causing the slabs of pavement to expand and push against each other.

They go on to say that the buckling happens when the pressure becomes too great – creating random bumps and dips in the road.

You can watch a video explaining how this happens by clicking here.

Tips and tricks to avoid issues

Transportation officials say this is the perfect reminder to give the road your full attention, buckle up, and slow down.

In addition, watch for slowing traffic that may be trying to avoid the buckle and move over for roadside workers trying to fix the damaged pavement.

Before you head out on the road, WisDOT recommends checking the 511 Travel Information system for the latest delays. To report a serious pavement issue you are asked to call 911.