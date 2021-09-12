WisDOT reminds residents of WIS 67 closure starting Sept. 13

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) Northeast Region is reminding residents that WIS 67, between the cities of Kiel and Plymouth in Manitowoc and Sheboygan counties, will be closed for bridge work beginning Monday.

WisDOT officials note that the closure will last 15 working days due to the ongoing WIS 67 Improvement Project. Another 15 working day closure will follow this closure.

The first closure, starting September 13 and set to last for 15 working days, is happening so that crews can apply a concrete overlay to the Mullet River Bridge. The closure will have the following traffic impacts:

WIS 67 will be CLOSED and DETOURED to through traffic from WIS 23 in the city of Plymouth to County EH in the city of Kiel. Access will be maintained to businesses and property owners in the work zone. Detour route: Follows WIS 23 to WIS 57 to WIS 32/57 to WIS 67.



The second closure, starting in early October and set to last for 15 working days, is so that crews can replace a large box culvert at Muehl Springs. The closure will have the following traffic impacts:

WIS 67 will be CLOSED and DETOURED to through traffic from County A in Elkhart Lake to County EH in Kiel. Access will be maintained to businesses and property owners in the work zone. Detour route: Follows County A to WIS 57 to WIS 32/57 to WIS 67.



See the project website for more details.