ARLINGTON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation Division of Motor Vehicles (DMV) has revoked the wholesale dealer licenses for 18 dealers in Wisconsin.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, all 18 wholesale dealers are located in Columbia County and failed to properly follow administrative requirements.

DMV’s Dealers and Agents Section determined that each wholesale dealer listed violated state law when they failed to maintain a licensed business facility. The decision to revoke the licenses was affirmed by a hearing examiner decision on December 28, 2022.

The following dealers located at 101 Skyline Drive in the Village of Arlington have had their licenses revoked:

585 Auto Group LLC

20 20 Autos LLC

AB RV’s LLC

All Out Auto Sales LLC

Bidwell Auto Remarketing LLC

CDR Motors LLC

Davis Elite Auto LLC

Hie Auto Group LLC

Malone Autos LLC

Morrison Towing LLC

Quick Deals Auto Inc

R & L Auto LLC

Rich Mack Auto Sales LLC

Sir Ride Auto LLC

Space Solutions LLC

Tommies Auto LLC

Trusted Autos LLC

TMan Dealership LLC

WisDOT’s Dealer and Agents Section licenses, regulates, and resolves disputes about dealership sales and warranty repairs. It also investigates complaints about odometer tampering and title fraud involving dealership and private sellers.

Anyone seeking additional information about the revocations is asked to contact the Wisconsin Department of Transportation’s Office of Public Affairs at (608) 266-3581.