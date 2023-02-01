ARLINGTON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation Division of Motor Vehicles (DMV) has revoked the wholesale dealer licenses for 18 dealers in Wisconsin.
According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, all 18 wholesale dealers are located in Columbia County and failed to properly follow administrative requirements.
DMV’s Dealers and Agents Section determined that each wholesale dealer listed violated state law when they failed to maintain a licensed business facility. The decision to revoke the licenses was affirmed by a hearing examiner decision on December 28, 2022.
The following dealers located at 101 Skyline Drive in the Village of Arlington have had their licenses revoked:
- 585 Auto Group LLC
- 20 20 Autos LLC
- AB RV’s LLC
- All Out Auto Sales LLC
- Bidwell Auto Remarketing LLC
- CDR Motors LLC
- Davis Elite Auto LLC
- Hie Auto Group LLC
- Malone Autos LLC
- Morrison Towing LLC
- Quick Deals Auto Inc
- R & L Auto LLC
- Rich Mack Auto Sales LLC
- Sir Ride Auto LLC
- Space Solutions LLC
- Tommies Auto LLC
- Trusted Autos LLC
- TMan Dealership LLC
WisDOT’s Dealer and Agents Section licenses, regulates, and resolves disputes about dealership sales and warranty repairs. It also investigates complaints about odometer tampering and title fraud involving dealership and private sellers.
Anyone seeking additional information about the revocations is asked to contact the Wisconsin Department of Transportation’s Office of Public Affairs at (608) 266-3581.