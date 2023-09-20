BEAVER DAM, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) Division of Motor Vehicles (DMV) recently revoked the licenses of five southern Wisconsin wholesale dealers for violating state law.

A release provided by WisDOT states that the dealers, located at several different locations in Beaver Dam, allegedly failed to properly follow “administrative requirements.”

DMV’s Dealers and Agents Section determined that each dealer listed below violated state law when they reportedly failed to maintain a licensed business facility.

The decision to revoke the licenses was affirmed by a hearing examiner decision on August 16. After a 30-day appeal period, the revocations became final on September 15.

1645 North Spring Street LB Motorsports LLC Top Dealers LLC Jimiesautosale LLC

822 Park Avenue Babsho Motors LLC Usher Autosales LLC



No other information about the revocations was provided.