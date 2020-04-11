Update: WisDOT clears southbound lanes on Wis 32

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) confirms that all southbound lanes Wis 32 and County FF are now open.

Officials say the southbound lanes were cleared around 9:30 a.m. on Saturday.

Original Story: WisDOT: Southbound lanes on Wis 32 blocked after crash

Saturday 4/11/2020 8:10 a.m.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) announced that a crash on southbound Wis 32 and County FF on Saturday morning has left all southbound lanes blocked.

According to the Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened around 7:30 a.m., near Howards Grove.

Officials estimate a two hour duration to clear the scene.