(WFRV) – With an expected winter storm on its way to hit most of Wisconsin, the Department of Transportation is warning motorists that visibility and road conditions could deteriorate quickly.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, winter weather is expected to impact travel Tuesday into Wednesday across most of Wisconsin. Heavy snowfall is expected throughout parts of the state.

Officials say that road conditions and visibility will deteriorate quickly on Tuesday. Snowplow crews and emergency responders are reportedly preparing for possibly hazardous situations on the roads.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation provided some tips on how to prepare before winter travel:

Monitor local forecasts as winter weather events can develop and change rapidly

Clear snow and ice from vehicles before leaving

Fill the gas tank and windshield washer fluid

Have a fully charged phone and an emergency kit in your vehicle

Alert others about your route and expected travel time

More information about the current weather forecast can be found here.