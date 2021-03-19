With fire dangers high, Wisconsin DNR reminds residents about free burning permits

(WFRV) – As snow melts and things dry out, fire danger becomes elevated across Wisconsin.

With this weekend’s forecast of warm temperatures, low humidity and wind, the Wisconsin DNR is expected to have high fire danger. Fire danger is high across many counties in Wisconsin including Brown, Calumet, Door, Fond du Lac, Green Lake, Kewaunee, Manitowoc, Oneida and Winnebago.

They are reminding people to be fire smart and get their free annual burning permit. The DNR requires burning permits in many parts of the state to conduct legal and responsible burning.

Wisconsin DNR

Debris is the leading cause of Wisconsin wildfires – historically all annual wildfires in Wisconsin happen in March, April and May.

The Wisconsin DNR will be suspending burning based on wildlife risk this year, unlike last year when burning permits were suspended due to COVID-19.

Residents who receive a burning permit are reminded to check the fire restrictions in their county after 11 a.m. each day before burning to make sure it’s safe.

Due to COVID-19 permits will not be given out in person, but need to be obtained online, which will be emailed or delivered by mail to you. You can fill out an application on the DNR website or call 1-888-WIS-BURN (947-2876).