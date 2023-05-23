(WFRV) – A fire department in Ozaukee County worked to put out a residential fire with no nearby fire hydrants Monday afternoon.

According to the Belgium Fire Department, on May 22 around 2 p.m., it was sent to a reported detached garage fire that was close to a house. While crews were on their way, it was reported that the fire extended to the house.

Authorities say there were no hydrants in the area, so water had to be hauled in with tenders. The homeowners and pets were able to get out unharmed.

No fire personnel were reportedly injured, and the cause of the fire is still under investigation. It was mentioned that the fire is not suspicious in nature.

The house was deemed a total loss. The following agencies were thanked by the Belgium Fire Department for assistance:

Fredonia Fire Department

Waubeka Fire Department

Cedar Grove Fire Department

Saukville Fire Department

Random Lake Fire Department

Port Washington Fire/Rescue

Village of Grafton Fire Department

Oostburg Fire & First Responders

Fillmore Fire Department

Silver Creek Fire Department

Waldo Fire Department

Cascade Fire Department

Plymouth Fire & Rescue

North Shore Fire/Rescue

Ozaukee County Sheriff’s Office

The fire reportedly happened in the ‘far’ northeast area of the Belgium Fire Department’s district. No additional information was provided.