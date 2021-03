GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A wind advisory is in effect for Brown County until noon on Thursday, and the Green Bay Police Department is cautioning those who plan to cross the Leo Frigo Bridge.

According to officials southwest winds could get all the way up to 50mph.

The Green Bay Police Department recommends 172 as an alternate route, and these windy conditions can make it difficult and dangerous to travel on the bridge.

The advisory is currently in place until noon on Thursday.