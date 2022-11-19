BURLINGTON, Wis. (WFRV) – A southern Wisconsin man faces potential attempted homicide charges after allegedly choking and threatening to kill a woman in a residential driveway on Wednesday.

According to the Burlington Police Department, officers received reports of a woman yelling for help around 8:15 a.m. on November 16. When officers arrived at the 100 block of Madison Street they reportedly found a man assaulting a woman with a jacket wrapped around her head.

The release states that the victim and the suspect, Richard Sallmann, did not know each other.

The victim was able to fight back in self-defense until officers intervened and stopped the assault. Officers say that the victim was transported to a local hospital for serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

An investigation revealed the victim was approached by Sallmann while she was in her car when Sallmann began striking and choking her.

Sallmann allegedly attempted to suffocate the victim, while threatening to kill her several times during the assault, officers say.

Sallmann, who is from Delavan, Wisconsin, attempted to flee officers during the investigation but was quickly taken into custody. He is currently being held at the Racine County Jail on the following recommended charges:

Attempted 1st Degree Intentional Homicide

2nd Degree Sexual Assault/Use of Force

Strangulation

Battery

Disorderly Conduct

Resisting Arrest

The victim is recovering and surrounded by family largely due to the efforts of our first responders following this horrific event. We would also like to extend our appreciation to the concerned citizen who contacted our Communications Center to report the incident. The call saved the victim’s life. Chief Zmudzinski, Burlington Police Department

Officers with the Burlington Police Department say that this is an isolated incident, and no threat to the community exists.

This is an ongoing investigation, and no additional details were released.

Local 5 will update this story when new information is provided.