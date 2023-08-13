MENASHA, Wis. (WFRV) – A 26-year-old Menasha man is in custody after officers were able to locate a vehicle allegedly involved in a shots fired incident in Menasha, with help from a witness.

According to the Menasha Police Department, officers were sent to the 1100 block of Airport Road for reports of possible gunfire around 6:20 p.m. on Saturday.

A vehicle allegedly involved was identified by a witness, and shortly after, around 8 p.m., officers were able to find the vehicle in Menasha. Menasha Officers, as well as, Winnebago Sheriff’s Department Deputies were able to take the suspect into custody without incident.

The 26-year-old man from Menasha was taken to the Winnebago County Jail for charges that include Endangering Safety by Use of a Dangerous Weapon and Disorderly Conduct. Charges will be referred to the Winnebago County District Attorney’s Office.

The incident remains under investigation.