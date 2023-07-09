CALEDONIA, Wis. (WFRV) – A southeastern Wisconsin officer was able to free himself, with the help of witnesses, from his squad car that had rolled onto its roof and started on fire following a crash while he was pursuing another vehicle.

According to the Caledonia Police Department, the crash happened around 2:40 p.m. on July 8 while the officer was attempting to pull a vehicle over for speeding near Douglas Avenue and Harvest Lane.

Photo courtesy of: Caledonia Police Department

A preliminary investigation showed that the officer was traveling northbound on Douglas Avenue attempting to catch up to a vehicle that was allegedly going 90 mph in a 45 mph zone.

As the officer was passing other drivers who had yielded, a northbound SUV reportedly turned left onto Harvest Lane and into the path of the officer, authorities say.

Due to the crash, the squad was pushed off the road, subsequently rolling onto its roof. After a fire began in the hood of the squad, the officer, with the help of good Samaritans, was reportedly able to free himself from the squad before the fire had spread.

Shortly after, officers say the squad car became fully engulfed in flames.

The release notes that the officer only suffered minor injuries, the driver and a passenger of the SUV were not injured.

The Wisconsin State Patrol responded to the scene and is investigating the incident. No further information has been provided.