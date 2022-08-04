WAUPACA, Wis. (WFRV) – A man was airlifted to a hospital on Wednesday after being pinned under his ATV when it rolled into a ditch on private property.

According to a release, around 9 p.m. on August 3, the Waupaca County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of an ATV accident near the intersection of State Highway 96 and Marten Road in the Town of Fremont.

Deputies say that it appeared that the ATV backed into a ditch and rolled over onto the 35-year-old man from Fremont.

The release states that witnesses were able to pull the ATV off of the man before first responders arrived.

The man was taken away from the scene in an ambulance and was later airlifted to ThedaCare Neenah with non-life threatening injuries.

No other information was provided.