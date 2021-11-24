Witnesses save injured driver from burning car after crash on HWY 22, report Waupaca deputies

FARMINGTON, Wis. (WFRV) – Witnesses of a crash on State Highway 22 are being thanked by the Waupaca County Sheriff’s Office for saving an injured driver.

According to a release, the Waupaca County Communications Center was alerted to a crash involving a car and a semi-truck on State Highway 22 and County Highway K in the Township of Farmington.

During their investigation, deputies say the car was traveling south on State Highway 22 and was turning left to continue on County Highway K when it was hit by a semi-truck.

After the crash, deputies say the car started on fire. Thankfully, witnesses were able to remove the injured driver before the vehicle was fully engulfed in flames. The driver was then transported by Gold Cross Ambulance and airlifted by Theda Star.

Officials at the Waupaca County Sheriff’s Office say they send a sincere thank you to the witnesses at the scene who assisted the injured motorist from her vehicle.