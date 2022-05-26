GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The man known as ‘Huggie’ was announced as the person who will be taking over 101.1 WIXX’s p.m. Drive Show.

According to a release from WIXX, ‘Huggie’ will join WIXX on June 20. ‘Huggie’, also known as Daniel Amsden, reportedly has worked in radio in Las Vegas, Boise, Portland and Seattle. He is from Illinois

“After a nationwide search with some very talented candidates, we are extremely excited about introducing ‘Huggie’ to the listeners of Northeast Wisconsin,” said WIXX Brand Manager Corey Carter.

The current p.m. Drive Host, Fife, is moving to the midday show.

When ‘Huggie’ arrives, WIXX says it will start the ‘Summer of 10k Hugs’ campaign. ‘Huggie’ will try to give hugs (and selfies) to 10,000 WIXX fans.

Otis Day announced he was leaving back in March, as he was transitioning to a different occupation.

More information can be found on WIXX’s website.