GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Just about one month after hiring Jim Murphy’s replacement, WIXX says the station is moving on from the new morning show host.

According to a statement sent to Local Five, officials with the station say they are “moving in a different direction” with the morning show and Chris Carson will no longer be at the station.

“After careful consideration, we have decided to move in a different direction with WIXX mornings. We thank Chris Carson for his contribution during his time here and wish him the best.” WIXX Station Manager Corey Carter

Carson was hired to replace Jim Murphy after he retired from the Murphy in the Morning Show back in November.

Murphy’s co-hosts Katie and Nick had also left the station following Murphy’s retirement. They have since joined with KISS FM where they will reunite with former WIXX DJ Otis Day.

At this time, there has been no comment from WIXX on the future of its morning show, however, station manager Corey Carter says “We’ll have more information soon.”