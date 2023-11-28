GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Jim Murphy has been a staple for radio listeners heading to work during their morning commute, but Wednesday will sound a little different as Murphy in the Morning has signed off for the last time.

Murphy announced his retirement in early October after being on the Green Bay airwaves for 32 years, providing laughs and a spark for the morning drive.

During his time at WIXX, Murphy became a fixture on Game Day at Lambeau Field for 28 years as he hosted game day on-field activities and even led the Packers down Lombardi Avenue during the Packers’ Super Bowl victory parade following their win in Super Bowl XXXI.

Local 5 News caught up with Murphy, who talked about how thankful he was to be given the opportunity to become a regional favorite.

“It’s been a great run, and we’ve had a lot of fun,” said Murphy. “It’s been fun from the very beginning, and we’ll have fun to the very end. I couldn’t ask for anything better.”

Before beginning retirement, Murphy issued the following statement:

I just want to say thanks to everybody for their loyalty, and I really couldn’t do it without them. No listeners means no work for us, so they’ve been there from the beginning. I thank them all very much. Jim Murphy, WIXX’s Murphy in the Morning

In 2018, Murphy was included in an exhibit at the Neville Public Museum in Green Bay that highlighted 50 of the most influential people throughout the history of Brown County.

Green Bay Mayor Eric Genrich declared Tuesday Jim Murphy Day for his outstanding contributions to the community.

Murphy says he doesn’t have anything planned for retirement just yet, but he teased the idea of golfing in the Florida sun, something that isn’t entirely possible in Green Bay around this time of year.