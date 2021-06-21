FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

Woldt Farms LLC to host 35th annual Calumet County “Sundae” on a dairy farm

Calumet County Sundae on the Farm

CALUMET COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV)- The Calumet County Dairy Promotion Committee announces that Woldt Farms LLC, rural Brillion will host the 35th annual Calumet County “Sundae” on a dairy farm.

The family-friendly event is scheduled for Sunday, June 27, and there will be no admission charges. Special attractions for the 2021 “Sundae” will include live music, guided farm tours given on wagon rides, multiple booth displays, Woldt Farms heritage display, and a photo booth for families to take pictures with little baby calves.

Kids games and fun educational activities will also be taking place during the “Sundae.”

While on the Woldt Farms for the “Sundae” event, guests can meet farm owners Daryl and Amy Woldt. The Woldt family has been running the farm since 1911. They hit their 100th birthday back in 2011. Pictured below are Amy and Daryl Woldt alongside their five daughters.

The farm does a variety of activities such as milking more than 1000 cows, crops over 4000 acres, sell feed to other farmers, haul manure, custom working, and trucking. The Woldt family will be giving tours and explaining all of their tasks on Sunday, June 27, during the 35th annual Calumet County “Sundae” on a Dairy Farm.

