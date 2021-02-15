Wolf hunt approved in Wisconsin as legal fight continues

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – This June 29, 2017, file remote camera image provided by the U.S. Forest Service shows a female gray wolf and two of the three pups born in 2017 in the wilds of Lassen National Forest in Northern California. The Trump administration plans to lift endangered species protections for gray wolves across most of the nation by the end of 2020, the director of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service said Monday, Aug. 31, 2020. (U.S. Forest Service via AP, File)

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources Board has voted unanimously to conduct a wolf hunt beginning next week with up to 200 animals to be harvested.

The vote came even as the state was asking an appeals court to stop the hunt by putting last week’s court order on hold.

The state Department of Natural Resources and the board, represented by the Wisconsin Department of Justice, filed the motion Friday in state appeals court.

Up to 4,000 permits were to be sold starting Tuesday for the hunt.

The abbreviated wolf season would run from Feb. 22 through Feb. 28.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Hockey in a Pandemic: Obstacles not slowing down Notre Dame

Snowmobile racing arrives in Northeast Wisconsin

High School Sports Xtra: Local 5 Top 5 Plays, Team of the Week

High School Sports Xtra: Top wrestlers shine at individual state

High School Sports Xtra: Girls basketball regional recap, sectional brackets

State Wrestling Semifinals