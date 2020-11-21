Wolf pack finds new home at Menominee Park Zoo

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – Three young wolf pups are adapting well to their new surroundings in the Menominee Park Zoo.

As stated in a press release, early last summer the three wolves were brought to the Menominee Zoo after the passing of their 17-year-old male grey wolf, Thunder.

Officials say Koa, Okie, and Hula were having a tough time dealing with their new surroundings and staff thought having them grow up on the shores of Lake Winnebago seemed the ideal situation.

After a while, the pups began to adapt and became playful in their new spacious habitat, says the staff.

Zookeepers report the pack is lively and fun-loving, and it’s certain that they will become a favorite of zoo patrons.