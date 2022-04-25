WAUPACA, Wis. (WFRV) – Boaters don’t have to worry about the ‘Slow-No-Wake’ order for part of the Wolf River in Waupaca County, as it has been removed effective immediately.

According to officials, the order imposing a ‘Slow-No-Wake’ has been removed for the waters of the Wolf River. This applies to the Wolf River in Waupaca County downstream of the City of New London.

This goes into effect immediately. If water levels neared a ‘threatening’ level, another order could be issued at that time. The order was initially put in place back in March.

There was no additional information provided, Local 5 will update this story if more details are released.