GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The woman allegedly responsible for crashing into a building on Main Street in Green Bay has officially been charged.

Green Bay Police identified 29-year-old Merissa Reed as the driver who allegedly crashed into a building on Main Street, causing severe damage.

Officers were sent to the crash scene around 10:45 p.m. after a report came in of a minivan that crashed into the Main Street Commons. This caused part of the facade to fall from the building.

Authorities say that the initial reports by witnesses indicated reckless driving as the cause of the crash. The crash resulted in non-life-threatening injuries to Reed as well as the passenger of the vehicle.

The passenger was only identified as a 27-year-old man from Oneida.

The 1200 block of Main Street is expected to be closed through July 28 and drivers are asked to continue detouring by using University Avenue, East Walnut Street and/or East Mason Street.

Reed is charged with the following:

Reckless Driving Causing Great Bodily Harm

Bail Jumping

Knowingly Operate Motor Vehicle While Suspended – Cause Great Bodily Harm

Court records show that Reed was scheduled to appear in court on July 25 for her initial appearance.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing. No additional information was provided.