UPDATE: Competency hearing ordered for Eaton woman accused of hoarding animals

MONDAY 2/17/2020 6:52 a.m.

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A competency hearing has been ordered for the woman accused of hoarding over 30 dogs in her Eaton home last year.

Court records show 37-year-old Lisa Kraszewski was scheduled to appear in Brown County Court on Friday.

Kraszewski faces seven counts of Intentionally Mistreating Animals, 10 counts of Intentional Improper Animal Shelter-Sanitation, two counts of Neglecting a Child, and one count of Resisting or Obstructing an Officer.

Kraszewski was arrested last year after 31 dogs and a parrot were seized from her home. Officers said the pets were living in deplorable conditions. Two children – a 12-year-old and a 7-year-old, were taken into custody by Child Protective Services.

Court records show Kraszewski is scheduled to appear again in April.

Woman Accused of Hoarding Dogs Appears in Court

FRIDAY 2/22/19 11:28 p.m.

Lisa Kraszewski, the Brown County woman arrested after more than 30 dogs were seized from her home earlier this week, made her initial appearance in court Friday afternoon.

Kraszewski appeared with her attorney via video conference from the Brown County Jail, pleading not guilty to 20 charges, including 7 counts of mistreating animals.

She was arrested after 31 dogs and a parrot were seized from her Eaton home Wednesday night.

Officers say the pets lived in deplorable conditions. Additionally, 2 children, aged 12 and 7, were taken into custody by Child Protective Services.

At Friday’s hearing, the judge said he believed Kraszewski may have “mental health issues”, and ordered her to attend the Day Report Center – a jail alternative for non-violent offenders – next week for evaluation. A separate court date was also set for April 15th.

Kraszewski is also not allowed to have any animals in her care, or see the children without permission from CPS.