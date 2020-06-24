Woman accused of killing abuser freed on bond after 2 years

KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — A community group says a Milwaukee woman who was in custody for two years accused of killing a man who sexually assaulted her and other underage girls has been released from jail.

Chrystul Kizer was released Monday from the Kenosha County Jail.

The 19-year-old woman is charged with five felonies, including first-degree intentional homicide, in the killing of 34-year-old Randall Volar III in June 2018. Kizer was 17 at the time.

Sharlyn Grace, executive director of the Chicago Community Bond Fund, says Kizer was able to post bond due to an influx of donations associated with the Black Lives Matter movement.

