Woman accused of killing Oconto Falls man while driving drunk sentenced Thursday

OCONTO COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) — The woman accused of killing an Oconto Falls man in a head-on crash in September 2018 was sentenced Thursday.

Court records show 27-year-old Kelly Crispin of Minnesota was charged with Homicide by Intoxicated Use of Vehicle and faces 7 and a half years in prison with 7 and a half years of extended supervision.

Crispin was reportedly traveling southbound on U.S. Highway 41 when he pickup truck left the roadway, crossed the median, and struck a vehicle traveling northbound.

Crispin’s truck then collided with a vehicle traveling northbound, killing the driver, 22-year-old Cory Folts.