NORTHWOODS REGIONAL NEWS: Florence County, Forest County, Langlade County, Marinette County, Menominee County, Menomonie County, Oconto County,  Shawano County

Woman accused of killing Oconto Falls man while driving drunk sentenced Thursday

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

OCONTO COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) — The woman accused of killing an Oconto Falls man in a head-on crash in September 2018 was sentenced Thursday.

Court records show 27-year-old Kelly Crispin of Minnesota was charged with Homicide by Intoxicated Use of Vehicle and faces 7 and a half years in prison with 7 and a half years of extended supervision.

Crispin was reportedly traveling southbound on U.S. Highway 41 when he pickup truck left the roadway, crossed the median, and struck a vehicle traveling northbound.

Crispin’s truck then collided with a vehicle traveling northbound, killing the driver, 22-year-old Cory Folts.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories