Woman accused of stealing from elderly woman in her care charged with jail time

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) — A Fond du Lac woman accused of stealing from a woman in her care was sentenced last week.

Margaret Meyers, 54, was charged last year with theft after Landmark Credit Union had reason to believe she was manipulating then 97-year-old Doris Voss into signing off requests from money in her account for three years.

Meyers faces eight months in jail. According to court records, Meyers’ eligibility for Huber status, which allows her to leave the prison for employment, out-of-county travel, child care, and transfer to another county, is granted at the discretion of jail administration.

Landmark Credit Union reportedly spotted red flags when Meyers was cashing in $750 worth of checks twice a week from Voss’s account. A social worker told a detective working with the case that Meyers was also retrieving money from other financial institutions to Voss.

Officials say Meyers stole an estimated $300,000. When asked where the money went, Meyers admitted to officials she had a son with drug addiction problems.

Meyers said her son was threatening towards her and demanded money, causing her to take the money out of Voss’s account.