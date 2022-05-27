PLYMOUTH, Wis. (WFRV) – A woman was airlifted to a local hospital after she was ejected from her vehicle in Sheboygan County.

According to the Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office, on May 27 around 12 p.m., authorities responded to a reported crash on County Raod J in Plymouth. The crash was described as a single-vehicle rollover crash.

The driver was a 24-year-old woman who was the only person in the vehicle. She ended up getting ejected from the vehicle and was airlifted to ThedaCare in Neenah.

No additional information was provided, Local 5 will continue to update this story.