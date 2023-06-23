Woman allegedly gets boyfriend in Brown County fentanyl-laced pills as gift, charged with homicide after his overdose

(WFRV) – Charges have been officially filed against a woman for her alleged involvement in a 2022 overdose death of a man in Brown County.

According to a criminal complaint obtained by Local 5, 30-year-old Sarah Dahl was charged with reckless homicide for her alleged role in her boyfriend’s overdose death back in 2022. On December 26, 2022, around 2:10 a.m., authorities were sent to a residence in the town of Morrison for a report of a man who was not breathing.

After trying lifesaving measures, officials determined that the man was dead. The victim’s girlfriend, identified as Dahl, was at the scene.

Around 7 a.m., authorities got a search warrant and took multiple items into evidence. Some of those items included a crystal-like substance that tested positive for both methamphetamine and fentanyl as well as other drug paraphernalia.

Dahl told authorities that she came downstairs and found the man on the floor. She was later searched by authorities who found a pipe as well as a green leafy substance that was suspected to be marijuana.

On June 12, 2023, authorities talked with someone that Dahl allegedly disclosed information about the victim’s death. The person reportedly said they knew that Dahl had given the victim a ‘couple pills’.

The complaint mentions that Dahl stopped by their house the night before the victim died, and Dahl said she had two ‘Oxy’ pills for the victim as a gift.

Two days later on June 14, authorities spoke with another person over the phone about Dahl. This person reportedly said they were suspicious of Dahl and her possible involvement in the victim’s death.

This person reportedly also told authorities that Dahl admitted to giving two pills to the victim.

That same day, authorities spoke with a third person who wanted to provide information involving the overdose death of the victim. The complaint says that the person stated on two different occasions, Dahl told them about the overdose death of the man.

Dahl had reportedly said she got two pills and then complained about the entire situation. She reportedly said ‘This is what I get for doing something nice’ and ‘I accidentally killed my boyfriend’.

She also mentioned that she was concerned about her phone being in police custody because it may reveal her involvement in the overdose death, according to the complaint.

This person also told authorities they were concerned that Dahl may leave the state while on bond because she reportedly stated she was packing her bags for Wyoming.

On June 21 around 11 a.m., authorities met Dahl and placed her under arrest for reckless homicide. Dahl reportedly tried to inquire about the investigation and said the claims against her were hearsay and there was a lack of evidence.

The autopsy report of the overdose victim reportedly said he died of the toxic effects of multiple substances including methamphetamine and fentanyl. Fentanyl would have been a ‘substantial’ factor in the death, according to the doctor who did the autopsy.

Dahl is charged with:

First Degree Reckless Homicide – As a Party to a Crime Felony Up to 40 years in prison



Court records show that Dahl was in court on June 22 and had her cash bond set at $50,000. She is due back in court on July 21 for a competency hearing. Records state that Dahl is from Oconto.

No additional information was provided.