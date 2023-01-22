MENASHA, Wis. (WFRV) – A Wisconsin woman was arrested for OWI – First Offense after officers in Menasha found her trapped inside a vehicle that was tipped on its side next to a power pole.

According to the Menasha Police Department, officers responded to the 800 block of Plank Road around 4:25 p.m. on January 21 for reports of an accident with injuries.

When officers arrived, they found a vehicle on its passenger side with the driver trapped inside.

The release explains that witnesses described the vehicle to be swerving on Plank Road and almost hitting another vehicle head-on before ‘hitting the power pole support lines, going airborne, and landing on its side.’

Authorities identified the driver as a 72-year-old woman from Fox Crossing. She was arrested for Operating While Intoxicated-First Offense and was taken to a local hospital to be evaluated. No other passengers were in the vehicle.

No other details about the incident were provided.