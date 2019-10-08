Woman arrested on multiple drug-related charges in Oconto Falls

OCONTO FALLS, Wis. (WFRV) — A 20-year-old woman has been arrested in Oconto County on multiple drug-related charges following a tip regarding drug trafficking in Oconto Falls.

According to the Oconto County Sheriff’s Office, they and the Oconto Falls Police Department received a tip about drug trafficking in Oconto Falls.

Officials say that upon further investigation, a traffic stop was conducted on a vehicle followed by a search warrant on a home.

The Sheriff’s Office says that between the traffic stop and the search warrant, authorities found 156.28 grams of methamphetamine, 23.72 grams of MDMA, 63.90 grams of hashish oil, 26.69 grams of marijuana, 3.54 grams of cocaine, illegally obtained prescription medication, drug paraphernalia, two firearms, and US Currency.

A 20-year-old woman was arrested and booked into the Oconto County Jail on multiple charges.

Officials say that if you have information on the illegal sales and distribution of narcotics within the community to contact them at 920-834-6900.

This case is being prosecuted by the Oconto County District Attorney’s Office.

Anyone who is struggling with addiction is encouraged to contact 920-834-7000 for more information on starting the process of recovery.

If you live in a different county, you may call their Human Services or contact Wisconsin Narcotics Anonymous at 800-240-0276 or www.wisconsinna.org.