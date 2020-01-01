Woman arrested on suspicion of operating a vehicle while intoxicated

WRIGHTSTOWN, Wis. (WFRV) — A woman is under arrest for suspicion of Operation a Motor Vehicle While Intoxicated.

The Wrightstown Police Department, Wrightstown Fire Department and County Rescue were called to the area of Louise Drive in the Village of Wrightstown for a one-vehicle accident and the vehicle was on fire.

When Officers arrived on scene, they found the car completely engulfed in flames and they were unable to approach the vehicle.

The driver and witnesses were located in a nearby building where the driver was receiving medical help.

She was the only occupant in the car and was taken to a local hospital for her injuries and booked into the Brown County Jail.