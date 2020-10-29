FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

Woman asked to remove political mask in Neenah restaurant

A Neenah resident was asked to take off a Trump face mask in a restaurant because management said it could offend other patrons.

Liliana, who asked to only be identified by her first name, feels that her right to free speech was limited when the manager of Zacatecas Mexican Grill and Tequila Lounge asked her to switch out her political face mask with a disposable one.

“He basically took one look at my mask and it was pink and said ‘Women for Trump’ and he asked me basically to remove my political mask as to not offend anyone,” said Liliana.

She complied but was offended by the request, “I didn’t want to over react and I didn’t want to cause a scene. I wanted to be representative of the party that I support.”

Local Five spoke with a manager of the restaurant who decline to comment on the situation.

“Not everyone’s gonna have the same opinion and i think it’s important to realize we can all coexist regardless of which opinions we may have,” said Liliana.

